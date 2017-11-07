Miami school offers bulletproof backpack insert for students

MIAMI (WSVN) - A private school in Miami is offering parents the opportunity to purchase a piece of bullet proof armor for their students to use as a potential life saver.

According to the Miami Herald, Florida Christian School is giving parents the option to buy the $120 piece of ballistic armor, which weighs less than a pound and is meant to be put inside the student’s backpack to protect them from gunfire.

The insert is designed to stop bullets like a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG. However, it cannot withstand bullets from a rifle, the newspaper reports.

While Florida Christian School has not been involved in any kind of shooting, school officials told the Miami Herald they prefer to be safe than sorry.

“It’s just a tool,” said George Gulla, the school’s head of security. “I’d rather be prepared for the worst than be stuck after saying, ‘Wow, I wish we would’ve done that.’”

The designing company also offers tablet cases, clipboards and several sizes of the insert.

