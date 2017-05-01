Miami school evacuated due to gas leak

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami school had to be evacuated due to a gas leak.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded, Monday afternoon, to a gas leak at Southwest First Street and Eighth Avenue.

Due to the strong smell of gas, Lincoln Marti School was evacuated. The children were taken to another school and are reported to be OK.

No other evacuations have occurred.

