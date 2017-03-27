Miami school evacuated after reports of classroom fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students and staff at a Miami school faced a fiery situation, Monday.

Students and faculty were evacuated after reports of a fire coming from a classroom at Shenandoah Middle School. 7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene of the blaze near Southwest 19th Avenue and 19th Street.

Officials said school personnel managed to extinguish the flames. Students returned to class shortly after.

