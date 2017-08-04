Miami-Dade school board sued for transferring ‘predator’ teacher to different school

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of having sexual relations with several students is facing serious charges and now the Miami-Dade School Board is being sued for not acting sooner.

The Miami Herald reports that high school teacher Jason Edward Meyers was accused of having inappropriate relations with current and former students over the course of 14 years.

Meyers was a teacher at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School, where he was accused of having sex with students. He was then moved to Miami Palmetto High in 2011, according to the lawsuit, which claimed that the Miami-Dade School Board knew about Meyers’ inappropriate relations with his students and turned a blind eye to it by transferring him from one school to the next.

Meyers was arrested in 2016 and faces charges of sexual battery on a minor. He has since been on house arrest and was fired by the district soon after.

The lawsuit that was filed by a former student alleges that Meyers had sex with at least one student in the classroom and also engaged in inappropriate relations with several other students. The lawsuit claims Meyers spent so much time with these underage women that they were referred to as “Jason’s girls.”

The suit went on to say that the creative writing teacher encouraged his students to write sexually charged content.

The student who filed the suit claimed that, back in November 2004 when she was 17 years old, Meyers sexually abused her and molested her in which he forced her to engage in oral sex several times.

The alleged victim said she filed a complaint with the school and the district in 2008, but the suit claimed nothing was done in response.

“As alleged, the School Board knew that Mr. Meyers posed a serious risk of sexual abuse against our community’s children. Yet it did virtually nothing to stop him,’’ said Miami attorney Mark Schweikert to the Herald. “Instead, the School Board merely relocated the risk posed by his predatory behavior from one school to another.”

The school board has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

