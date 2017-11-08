Miami residents vote for $400 million Miami Forever Bond

MIAMI (AP) — Miami residents have voted to tax themselves to fund nearly a half-billion dollars in government spending to help quell flooding, fund affordable housing, and pay for other public projects.

The Miami Herald reports that in a city vulnerable to climate change, about 55 percent of Miami’s electorate voted in favor of outgoing Mayor Tomßs Regalado’s $400 million Miami Forever general obligation bond.

By endorsing the bond, voters have given their government the ability to borrow the money on the municipal bond market, leveraging a new property tax to pay for storm drain upgrades, economic development grants and other government initiatives.

Regalado — who made the bond about climate change and referred to it early on as his legacy — received a major win on his way out the door.

