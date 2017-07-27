Miami residents furious over festivals

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida residents are taking action in hopes of ridding Bayfont Park of music festivals.

More than a thousand people signed a petition to move “Ultra” and “Rolling Loud” from Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

They’re urging the city to not renew the music festivals contracts.

Residents have been vocal this year in fighting for enforcement of the city’s noise ordinances, and for fewer, large, intrusive events at Bayfront Park.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.