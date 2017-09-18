MIAMI (WSVN) - One week after Hurricane Irma slammed South Florida, the residents of two apartment buildings in Miami have not been able to return to their homes.

7News cameras showed families sleeping in their cars and under canopies, Monday night, as they continued to wait to get back inside the Civic Towers and Civic Towers Seniors buildings that provide Section 8 housing in Miami.

But the signs out front say no one is going in. The buildings, located in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 18th Street, remain shut down.

7News called the American Red Cross, and the organization answered, showing up outside the buildings.

Many of these people sitting in the parking lot of the complex haven’t eaten a warm meal in days after having evacuated before the storm.

A notice posted outside by management, dated Thursday, says the City of Miami Building Department deemed the buildings unsafe and they are assessing the weather damage.

When asked when he has any other options, Civic Towers resident Vladimir Padilla replied, “No. I could just say that I feel homeless. I’ve been sleeping in a car for seven days.”

Padilla said he won’t go to a shelter because he feels safer in the parking lot. He is waiting to hear back from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about housing assistance.

“This is my home,” said one woman as she pointed at her car, “because the owner’s gone.”

While the building’s management declined to comment, others were willing to talk about their post-Irma experience.

Elsa Gomez’s mother is among those displaced. “These are poor, low-income people with special needs, so this is what happens to these people, my mother included,” said Gomez.

The buildings were already undergoing renovations before the storm. There is currently no timeline for re-entry.

The nonprofit Help Is All We Need is determined to make these residents’ wait for answers safer, at least for now. They provided food and portable bathrooms with showers.

“People need to eat. People need to drink,” said Help Is All We Need volunteer Antonio Mendez. “We’re here to back them up.”

“There are about 60, 70 people here,” said the Rev. Omar Figueras, another volunteer. “They take showers. It’s the only thing keeping them fresh, and bring the anger down.”

“We pray to God everything will come out good,” said Padilla.

City of Miami officials have not responded to 7News calls for information about a possible timeline for these residents.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.