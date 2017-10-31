Miami ranks number 2 in cities with stressed out drivers

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you think your drive to work this morning was stressful, you aren’t alone. According to a recent survey, Miami has the second most-stressed out drivers in the country.

According to human resource consulting firm Robert Half, out of 27 major U.S. cities, Miami is number two with cities with stressed out drivers, followed by Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona. The city with the most stressed out drivers is Los Angeles.

On the other side, Des Moines, Iowa scored the lowest out of the 27 cities.

The survey also shows that the average commute time in Miami is about 49 minutes. The city with the longest average commute time is Washington D.C., with a 60.42 minute commute time.

This lines up with a survey done by Inrix which has Miami as the 10th most congested city in the world.

