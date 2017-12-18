Miami ranked among ‘least caring’ cities in America

MIAMI (WSVN) - We may live where others vacation, but that apparently doesn’t make us nicer. A new study shows that Miami is one of the least caring cities in the country.

The WalletHub study compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. using a variety of factors, including number of volunteer hours, share of income donated to charity, and homelessness rates.

The results don’t exactly make Miami residents look good. Both Miami and Hialeah ended up near the bottom of the list, coming in at numbers 94 and 92, respectively.

The two cities also were listed as being among the areas with the fewest volunteering hours per capita.

No Florida metro areas fared well on the list: Tampa ranked highest in the state at 51, followed by Jacksonville at 67 and Orlando at 80.

Madison, Wisconsin, was ranked the most caring city in the country, while Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Lincoln, Nebraska, rounded out the top 3.

To see the rest of the rankings, visit WalletHub’s website.

