Miami prepares for ULTRA Music Festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival is making its return to Miami and both fans and city officials said they are ready.

The bass-heavy, high energy festival will take over Bayfront Park in Miami from Friday to Sunday. With 165,000 attendees over the course of the three days, hotel occupancy in the area is at 98 percent and an economic impact that event representatives say tops $200 million, one could say the Downtown Miami area may be a little busy.

“If you’re not coming to do anything, you might want to stay away for the next three days,” Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz said.

The set up for the festival has long since begun, along with the attempts at getting the message out to the public to behave at the festival.

“Dance to the music drug free,” said Ultra Music Festival Security Chief Ray Martinez. “Enjoy the beat drug free. That’s our message.”

“Showcase Miami in the way that it deserves to be showcased: as a global city that is leading the charge in these types of events,” said Albert Berdellans of Ultra Worldwide.

Ultra is limited to adults ages 18 and older. Large bags and backpacks are also prohibited. However, you are allowed to bring in fanny packs and what they call “hydration packs.”

