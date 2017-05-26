Miami Police search for attempted restaurant robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating an attempted robbery that took place May 12, at a restaurant on West Flagler Street.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the Antigua Guatemala Restaurant, located at 2741 W. Flagler St., and implied to employees that he had a gun.

The robber approached an employee behind the cash register and pushed the register to the floor when the employee refused to comply.

The employee then punched the robber.

The robber fled empty-handed toward Northwest 28th Street and into a dark-colored four-door sedan driven by a getaway driver.

The would-be crook was caught on video prior to the attempted robbery and as he fled the restaurant.

“I feel nervous and scared,” said employee Olma Aguirres, speaking in Spanish. “The truth is, I feel insecure lately here. In any moment they can come here.”

The suspect was described as a heavy-set, white Hispanic male with dark skin and a goatee. He was estimated to be between the ages of 22 and 28 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue-hooded shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

There is currently no description of the getaway driver.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.