Miami Police respond to person chained to crane

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to reports of a person chained to a crane in Miami.

Miami Police responded to the scene at 729 N.W. 2 ST, Friday afternoon.

PIO on the scene of 729 NW 2 ST in reference to an individual chained to a crane & refusing to come down. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/5JQKIjFA4G — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 16, 2017

According to police, the person is refusing to come down from the crane.

Officials recommend for pedestrians to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.