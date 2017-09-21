MIAMI (WSVN) - They came to a South Florida World War II veteran’s home bearing gifts. Then they got to work.

7News cameras captured members of Miami Police Academy Class 123 as they marched to this special house call.

A Miami Police official gave the recruits words of encouragement. “As you begin your journey into law enforcement, the foundation should always be public service,” he said.

And what greater service than to help someone who has already served?

Ninety-three-year-old Charles Adderley, a World War II veteran, received baskets of gifts from the police department. “We would like to present you with this U.S. Army hat,” said a Miami Police official as he bestowed presents on Adderley.

And the recruits arrived with more than gifts. PAC 123 also brought muscle power, spending hours working inside and outside of Adderley’s home.

Recruits cleaned up the yard and emptied the home to prepare for the arrival of a new interior, including new furniture and appliances.

This project began in August, when it came to light that Adderley’s home needed work and certainly wasn’t suitable for a man who sacrificed so much for his country.

Several South Florida organizations have stepped up to help, and now City of Miami Police is extending a helping hand. “We believe, in the next couple of weeks, he will be able to come back home to a brand-new house, a brand-new facade, if you will,” said Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz, “and this is something we want to do for our community.”

Adderley is currently living in a hotel while the work is done. “By the time my home is complete renovation, I will have a new home,” said Adderley as he laughed.

That’s exactly the way that those helping refurbish the home think it should be. Miami’s finest in-training said they’re grateful to be part of this project, as they ensure this American hero is able to come back to a home that’s safe and secure.

“It is a blessing, can’t be anything else but a blessing,” said Adderley. “I prayed hard enough.”

