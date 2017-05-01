Miami Police post moving video to remember fallen officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just in the past year and a half, 186 officers in the United States lost their lives in the line of duty.

In remembrance of their fellow brothers and sisters in uniform, the Miami Police Department posted an emotional tribute video on Facebook.

“This was probably one of the more difficult videos we have ever done,” the post’s caption reads. “Not for technical reasons, but for the emotions it brought out in all of us.”

The moving video features Sergeant Tony Ginzo singing Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” as images of fallen officers appear on the screen.

It also displays a troubling statistic: that ambush-style killings of officers are up 167 percent, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which tracks police fatalities.

The video has quickly gone viral, with over 1.8 million views and 49,000 shares in just one day.

“They are gone now but we will never forget them. Rest in peace,” the post concludes.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.