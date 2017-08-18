VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of City of Miami Police officers graduated from drone training, Friday.

The law enforcers finished the last session of their “Unmanned Aerial Systems” class in Virginia Key. The five-day, 40-hour course taught them how to operate the cameras, as well as maneuver and land the small quadcopters in the parking lot at Miami Marine Stadium.

We're going the extra mile today and participating in drone training as we look for more ways to protect our residents. Flying high today! pic.twitter.com/adUNzih5To — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 18, 2017

Miami Police Officer Javier Cartagena praised the potential benefits of the technology. “I can see it helping with surveillance and expanding our resources,” he said. “Instead of having one aviation unit, this is more of a rapid deployment and could be more cost effective.”

Each officer is still required to take an exam with the Federal Aviation Administration to receive their remote pilot certification.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.