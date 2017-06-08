MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer is resting and recovering after, officials said, he was injured in a car accident, Thursday morning.

According to investigators, several vehicles, including the officer’s unmarked patrol car, were involved in the crash near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 22nd Street.

Officials said the officer was the only person hurt. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a head injury, but is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.