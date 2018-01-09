Miami Police officer charged, arrested for cocaine possession

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer has been arrested and charged with cocaine possession.

According to a news release, Adrian Santos, a two-and-a-half year member of the department, was off-duty on the evening of Nov. 17, 2017. Santos was at the nightclub E11even where witnesses saw him with a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance.

Witnesses alleged Santos then inhaled the substance, which police said surveillance video appeared to confirm.

The officer was detained, and upon completion of a forensic analysis, the substance was confirmed to be cocaine.

“Every police officer who has taken an oath to enforce the law, also has a duty to respect and follow the law,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. “There are no exceptions. Today’s charges come after a vigorous criminal investigation undertaken by the Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office aimed at ensuring the integrity of our law enforcement community.”

Santos was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of cocaine.

