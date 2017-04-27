Miami Police officer arrested on battery and false imprisonment charges

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer has been arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery.

According to officials, officer Alexi Figueroa has been relieved of duty with pay since Feb. 6, 2016.

Miami-Dade Police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office culminated their investigation, Thursday morning, when they announced charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.