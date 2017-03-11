Miami Police officer accused of robbing people at traffic stops

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was arrested following allegations that he robbed people at traffic stops.

At a news conference, Saturday, Miami Police Deputy Chief Luis Cabrera confirmed Officer Jose Acosta’s arrest. “The officer was charged with one count of armed burglary of a conveyance and one count of armed grand theft,” said Cabrera.

Statement by Deputy Chief Cabrera reference arrest of MPD officer https://t.co/9DeP0OZwU7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 11, 2017

Complaints alleging the traffic stop robberies prompted an investigation by the Miami Police Department into one of their own. Officials said Acosta was suspended without pay upon being arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.