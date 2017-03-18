Miami Police hosts gun buyback event for 3rd consecutive week

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police hosted a third gun buyback event in as many weeks, Saturday.

The event took place at the Miami Police Benevolent Association Hall near Northwest 14th Street and 22nd Avenue.

The department teamed up with the National Gunsense Coalition for all three of the events in an effort to get guns off the streets.

Organizers encouraged residents to turn in their weapons, no questions asked. Participants were eligible to receive a gift card starting at $50.

