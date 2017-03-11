Miami Police host gun buyback event

MIAMI (WSVN) - In an attempt to make their city’s streets safer, the Miami Police Department hosted a gun buyback event, Saturday.

The department has been teaming up with the National Gunsense Coalition in asking the community to drop off guns in exchange for gift cards. Saturday’s event took place at the Greater Bethel AME Church along Northwest Eighth Street and Second Avenue.

Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz said the event yielded impressive results pretty quickly. “As you see, this is our second gun buyback, and already we have five guns here, three revolvers, two rifles,” he said.

Cruz said the safety and well-being of the city’s youngest residents is at the heart of these events. “Keep in mind the reason for this. We don’t only want to take away from the criminals, but we don’t want guns like these to fall in the hands of children that don’t know what to do with them and see a tragedy like we’ve seen in the nation,” he said.

The next gun buyback is scheduled for next Saturday at the Miami Police Benevolent Association Hall, located at 2300 N.W. 14th St.

