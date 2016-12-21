Miami Police holiday video shows off dance moves, iconic spots

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s finest showcased their city and their best dance moves in a festive holiday music video.

The song in the City of Miami Police clip currently making the rounds online may have come from Justin Timberlake, but the backdrops are all so Miami. The American Airlines Arena, Calle Ocho and even Little Haiti’s Chef Creole make cameos as “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” plays on the soundtrack.

It's cold ❄️across the country but Jack Frost forgot about Miami. So we made this video to wish everyone a Miami style Happy Holiday! pic.twitter.com/I9fydrY7t8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 19, 2016

The Michael Jackson homage at the start of the video comes courtesy of Miami Police Officer Nicholas Perez. He said the holiday greeting, complete with bouncy beats and sweeping drone shots, is a major part of connecting with the community — his focus at the department.

“Everyone is on social media,” said Perez. “There’s a conversation going on, and now we’re able to join the conversation, get in there, meet new people and highlight our department.”

The video also shows off his colleagues’ talents beyond the badge, like Miami Police Sgt. Lizlinda Bremer, who provides vocals for the clip. “I love that we have this program, and we have this unit because it shows that side of us,” she said.

The video lets the officers show Miami residents what happens when they let their hair down and bust a move, with a little assistance from some helpful civilians. At one point, a police K-9 lends a paw.

“At the end of the day, when we go home and take off this uniform, we are just like everybody else,” said Bremer.

And, just like many across South Florida, they’re celebrating the holidays. The title of the video says it all: “Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa and Happy Anything Else We Missed from the Miami Police Department.”

Miami Police are highly active on social media. In fact, this is the first police department in the world to have a video log on YouTube. The channel has more than 56,000 subscribers.

