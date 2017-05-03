Miami Police hold tribute to officers killed on the job

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department on Wednesday held a touching tribute to its officers who have lost their lives on the job.

The department observed Police Memorial Day with a somber ceremony in Miami.

Officers honored their brothers and sisters who have died on duty.

Similar services took place throughout the country.

The tradition was ushered in by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

