MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida police officers and the community are coming together this weekend — one dribble at a time.

City of Miami Police Department is hosting “Cops and Ballers,” a two-day camp program held at the department’s indoor basketball facility located at the station along Northwest Second Avenue in Downtown Miami.

The program offers a weekend of fun for children aged 12 to 15, as they learned important life skills using the game of basketball.

“They’re going to learn about decision making, they’re going to learn about education, learning how to play the game of basketball,” said Miami Police Lt. Tony Vergara.

For Miami Police Assistant Chief George Colina, the event serves another important purpose. “To show that we’re regular people like everyone else; that’s No. 1,” he said, “that we’re more than just go out and do law enforcement.”

The camp will feature presentations from other enforcement units like K-9, SWAT and Marine Patrol.

