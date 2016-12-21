Miami Police beautify home of fallen officer’s mother

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police surprised the mother of an officer who died on duty more than two decades ago, Wednesday, to remind her that they haven’t forgotten her.

Officer Osvaldo Canalejo died on duty 24 years ago when a driver ran a red light and crashed into his car. He served the City of Miami for five years, and according to his mother, Teresita Canalejo, he loved every minute of it.

“I told him to become a cop, so he became a cop, and he enjoyed it,” she said.

To remind Canalejo that she’ll always have a second family, the Miami Police Academy participated in a beautification project of her home. Officers of the academy cleaned her house, pulled weeds and planted her front yard.

“I feel very calm when I see all the police officers, to be honest,” Teresita said. “When I see them pass by here, and they stop, I feel like my son is here.”

Miami Police Commander Jose Alfonso said this is the department’s way of thanking Teresita.

“In an effort to show her the support for her sacrifice by giving her son to this community, we constantly come and make sure that we check up on her and let her know that he hasn’t been forgotten and neither has she,” Alfonso said.

“More than 1,000 sons and daughters that will be there for Teresita,” Lt. Freddie Cruz said.

“Not only do we care about our community, not forget about them, but we don’t forget about our family,” Cruz said, “and she always gonna have over 1,000 sons and daughters that are always gonna be here for her, and this is just a token of our appreciation.”

“They make me feel like family,” Teresita said. “Wherever they are. They remember about me all the time. If something happens to me, we are family.”

The academy also plans to paint her home and renovate the inside soon.

