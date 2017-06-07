Miami Police ask for help identifying elderly man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for help identifying an elderly man who had been previously reported missing, Wednesday.

According to Miami Police, this unidentified elderly man was located near Northwest 43rd Avenue and Sixth Street.

Police believe the man may suffer from a mental condition.

If you have any information on this elderly man, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300.

