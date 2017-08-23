Miami PD acquire new shallow vessels for marine unit

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department has new boats to aid in water rescues near Miami International Airport.

The department unveiled two new 25-foot contender vessels, Wednesday morning, which will be used for the marine patrol unit.

The boats were designed to keep Blue Lagoon, near MIA, safer.

Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes said the vessels will help when it comes to shallow water rescues and enforcement.

“Today I’m very proud to announce the City of Miami has been able to produce two shallow draft boats in order to provide better public safety on the waterways,” he said. “This is the first time in recent history of Miami Police Department that we’ve had this equipment to patrol areas that are shallow. ”

Thanks to the new boats, officials will have a higher level of security so everyone can enjoy water sports in the area.

