Miami Palmetto High teacher resigns after alleged relationship with student

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher resigned, Wednesday, after an investigation into an allegation that he had an improper relationship with a student.

Alex Osuna used to teach biology at the Pinecrest high school.

“Oh yeah i heard about this something with a student,” one student said.

The school’s website said Osuna taught marine science and biology, but his bosses told 7News he just quit.

Those outside the school on Southwest 118th Street were just learning about the teacher’s departure, Wednesday afternoon.

Asked if it bothered him, one parent said, “Of course.”

A statement from Miami-Dade Public Schools said, “The investigation resulted from an allegation of an improper relationship with a student. Today, the school district received a letter of resignation from the employee, and his employment was terminated.”

“School board, police, they determine the facts then they take action,” the parent said. “If he’s guilty, he’s guilty — then he pays a penalty. If he’s not guilty, he’s off.”

Officials didn’t say whether police were involved or if charges are being sought.

Osuna didn’t respond to phone calls for comment.

