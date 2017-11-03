Miami officials address public after firefighters fired for racist act

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - City of Miami officials held a press conference Friday in response to the firing of six firefighters who left a noose on the desk of a black colleague.

Of the many who spoke, Friday, among them were Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban.

“I am embarrassed, and truly sorry for this insensitive, cruel and offensive act,” said Zahralban.

The fire chief described what he saw when he arrived at the station.

“Based upon the information received, I felt it necessary to respond personally to the fire station at 2:30 a.m. When I arrived, I was disgusted, and I was appalled by what I had seen — the defacement of multiple family photos, graphic and obscene renderings and a noose draped over one of the photos.”

Zahralban said he was working because of Hurricane Irma in early September when he received the call about the noose and went straight to Fire Station No. 12.

The lieutenant targeted was a 17-year veteran of the fire department.

“That to me is regrettably, wasn’t new to me,” the victim said. “Where the violation was felt the most was once I saw the images that were put on my wife, my daughter and my grandkids. That’s a message that’s completely new to me, and that’s a message that comes from a very dark place in someone.”

Six members have been fired as a result of the act and more may follow as the investigation continues. Those six are:

Capt. William Bryson Lt. Alejandro Sese Kevin Meizoso Justin Rumbaugh David Rivera Harold Santana

Each firefighter was hand-delivered termination letters on Wednesday.

“In the Miami Fire Department, we hold honor, integrity, respect of our fellow firefighters in the highest regard,” said Zahralban. “If you do not practice this philosophy, you will not survive as a Miami firefighter.

The victim said he doesn’t want this situation to be forgotten months later after the outrage dies down. Even though he wants lasting consequences, he said how he felt before the situation doesn’t just go away.

“Once I call you ‘brother,’ I don’t take that back,” he said.

According to the Miami City Manager, if any of the fired employees try to appeal their firing, there is a possibility that an arbitrator can reinstate them.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.