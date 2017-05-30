Miami officer who pled 5th in murder investigation gets job back

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer who was initially fired after his name came up in a murder investigation got his job back, Tuesday.

Former Miami Police officer Adrian Rodriguez was fired after officials said they got a tip that connected him to a robbery which led to a murder incident. They said, according to the tip, Rodriguez and his father may have been involved in the murder of Yosbel Millares.

In a hearing, Rodriguez refused to answer questions about the murder investigation.

The murder happened before Rodriguez became a cop, when he worked at a Miami Metro PCS store in October of 2007.

7News spoke to the victim’s family earlier in May.

“I am so disappointed that he would plead the fifth when his good friend, that I know for a fact, was there for him,” said Claudia Velazquez, the victim’s fiancé. “He can’t even speak? What you are fearful of? What are you hiding?”

Because of the tip, Rodriguez was relieved of duty with pay and was later fired.

After fighting to get his job back, an arbitrator decided Rodriguez had a constitutional right not to answer the questions related to the murder. Now, he’s set to get his badge back.

“Police officers, just because they hold a position in government, doesn’t mean that their constitutional rights are watered down,” said Eugene Gibbons, Rodriguez’s attorney, “and you can trounce all over them at your leisure.”

Rodriguez was not taken into custody or charged with the murder.

His attorney insists that Rodriguez was not involved. “He is extremely happy and glad to be going back to work for the Miami Police Department,” Gibbons said. “He was a proud, professional police officer, and he is hoping to continue his career now.”

The victim’s sister, Magnolia Millares, said she is “disappointed” and continued to say, “It’s terrible. Someone like him is out there supposedly taking care of people.”

The city has not officially commented on this matter, but sources told 7News that they have the right to appeal the decision. According to the new ruling, Rodriguez should get his job back immediately.

The murder investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

