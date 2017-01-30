MIAMI (WSVN) - Bikers in Miami kicked off the new year by riding for a good cause.

On Sunday, motorcyclists rode in the 2017 Archbishop’s Motorcycle Ride. Riders from across the state joined Archbishop Thomas Wenski from the Archdiocese of Miami for a special ride around South Florida.

“The ride is a benefit for Saint Luke’s Addiction Recovery Center, which is an agency of Catholic charities” said Wenski. “It’s a residential program for those struggling to overcome addictions, alcohol and drugs.”

The group made their way from Doral to Miami Gardens, where they finished the day with a barbeque party.

