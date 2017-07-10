Miami Marlins and MLB bring new field to Jose Marti Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Major League Baseball and the Marlins joined together to help bring a new field in Jose Marti Park.

The MLB and the Marlins came out to dedicate the field in Little Havana as part of All Star week. The field’s renovations include new dugouts, new bleachers and a new score board.

Former Orioles player and hall-of-famer Cal Ripken Junior was also there for the event.

The long term goal for the renovations could result in thousands of students taking part in baseball and softball programs.

