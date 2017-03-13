Miami Maniac falls off dugout during Miami-Georgia Tech game

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The beloved mascot for the University of Miami baseball team gave fans a scare during a game against Georgia Institute of Technology, Sunday.

The Miami Maniac was putting on a performance when he lost his footing while standing on top of the dugout. The mascot slipped off the dugout and stadium staff ran to his rescue.

However, the mascot later tweeted out that he was OK.

Don't worry everyone I'm fine! 😅 pic.twitter.com/fvf1mcoqvy — The Miami Maniac (@TheMiamiManiac) March 12, 2017

The Hurricanes went on to win the game, 17 to 7.

