Miami man shoots at alleged thieves outside home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami homeowner with a gun fired shots at some alleged thieves, early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man spotted at least two thieves, just after 3 a.m., attempting to steal rims off of his vehicle.

The homeowner exited his house, located near Southwest 22nd Street and 37th Avenue, and fired several shots, police said. One man was hit in the chest as a result.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop. Just like that,” said an unnamed witness. “It was very distinctive. It was no fireworks.”

The men fled the scene in their car before stopping for help near Southwest 25th Street and 37th Avenue.

Officials said one man was taken into custody. Another man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

