Miami man robbed of wallet and groceries at gunpoint

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint in Miami.

According to police, surveillance video from Jan. 21 captured two armed men approaching the victim, who was walking along a sidewalk, near Douglas Road and Coral Way.

The duo then pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him of his wallet and grocery bag.

If you have any information on this robbery call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

