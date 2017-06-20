Miami man holds car burglar at knife point until police arrive

MIAMI (WSVN) - Upon realizing that his car was being a burglarized, a Miami man decided to take matters into his own hands.

Reges Padron said he caught a teen attempting to break into his vehicle early, Tuesday morning, near the 300 block of Northwest 62nd Court.

It appears the teen was passing through the neighborhood on his bike when he decided to make a stop and target Padron’s car. That’s when Padron caught him and held him at knife point until police arrived.

“Yes, it was a surprise. Nothing ever happens here. It was bad luck, it’s things from the devil,” Padron said through a translator.

Neighbors call Padron a hero, but he simply says he was protecting his property.

The subject has since been taken into custody.

