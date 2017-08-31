Miami man confesses to decapitating aunt in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man confessed in court to killing his aunt, police said, after her body was found decapitated in a trash dump.

Police said that the crime was committed inside 27-year-old Edwin Roberto Ramirez-Mejia’s apartment in Miami. They said her head has not been found.

Mejia faced a judge, Thursday morning. “Sir, you were arrested for one count of second-degree murder and one count of abusing a dead human body,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer.

Mejia is accused of killing his aunt, 36-year-old Silvia Karina Castillo-Castillo, inside his apartment at 1035 SW 4th St. Officials said he then dumped the body in the trash.

According to police, the victim went to Mejia’s apartment to discuss business dealings in their home country of Guatemala. That’s when the conversation took a violent turn.

“During that encounter, Mejia decapitated his aunt and attempted to dispose of her body in the trash can that’s outside of his house in the City of Miami,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Her body was found on Monday wrapped in a black trash bag at a garbage collection center in Hialeah. “That’s where workers found her body and contacted police,” Rodriguez said.

Castillo’s boyfriend told 7News that he’s worried and shared a picture of the victim on his cellphone.

Police said they arrested Mejia Wednesday night, and after giving several conflicting statements, they said he confessed to the killing.

In court, he was given no bond and will remain in jail.

Officials said the murder weapon was a kitchen knife.

