Miami Lakes job fair hosts over 30 companies hiring for thousands of positions

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A large job fair is being held in Miami Lakes, which is expected to offer thousands of jobs to those unemployed or looking for a second job.

According to a news release, over 30 companies will be present and more than 2,000 jobs will be available at the Mega Job Fair in Miami Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be held at Don Shula’s Hotel, located at 6842 Main St.

The news release said the event is free, along with parking, but attendees are asked to pre-register online at www.jobnewsusa.com/southflorida or when they arrive at the door. Those attending are also encouraged to dress appropriately and bring copies of their resume.

Some of the companies present will be Pollo Tropical, ALDI, Entercom and Cox Media.

