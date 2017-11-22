Miami Killian High students donate 150 turkeys to families in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple families will have a turkey to eat this Thanksgiving thanks to students from Miami Killian Senior High.

150 turkeys donated from @miamikilliansr students! 🦃 Because of your generous donations, we are able to provide meals to hundreds of families in #OurCounty. Thank you for your support #Thanksgiving2017 #CommunityStrong #BecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/bW4GOXxoJC — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 22, 2017

Photos posted to twitter Wednesday show a Miami-Dade Police truck filled with turkeys, along with officers posing with students at the high school.

According Miami-Dade Police, students from the high school donated 150 turkeys for families in need.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.