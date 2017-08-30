Miami house catches fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Miami, Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home near Southwest Fourth Street and 10th Avenue, sometime before 6 a.m.

According to officials, the house was abandoned, but two homeless men were inside at the time of the fire.

The men were woken up by a Good Samaritan, said authorities.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

