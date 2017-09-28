Miami hopes to bring new Amazon hub to city

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is hoping to order up economic growth by bringing Amazon to the Magic City.

The online retail giant wants to build a second $5 billion headquarters, sparking a competition among cities and states who wish to have the hub in their area.

Right now, the proposed site for the facility would be at Miami Central in Downtown.

“Amazon would transform South Florida from a socioeconomic point of a view, from a financial point of view,” said Commissioner Ken Russell.

“HQ2” could bring 50,000 new jobs to South Florida.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.