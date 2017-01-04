Miami Herald reports Marti Huizenga dead at 74

(WSVN) - Marti Huizenga, one of South Florida’s best known philanthropists has died, according to the Miami Herald.

She was the wife of billionaire businessman Wayne Huizenga.

Over several years, Marti served on the boards of a range of charitable organizations, donating and raising millions of dollars for them. Among them, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, the Humane Society of Broward County, Habitat for Humanity and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Marti is survived by her husband, their five children and 11 grandchildren.

She was 74-years old.

