Miami Heat to host Fan Appreciation Night tonight

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you haven’t made it to a Heat game this season, you’ll probably want to make it tonight!

The Miami Heat will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night at American Airlines Arena, Wednesday, when they take on the Washington Wizards for the final game of the regular season.

Fan Appreciation Night includes one-of-a-kind deals and fun activities for the entire family.

Doors for Fan Appreciation Night open at 6:30 p.m. on the XFINITY East Plaza, and all other doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

And for adults, 601, the Triple A’s newest waterfront restaurant, bar and lounge, will open at 6:30 p.m. and offer Ladies Night drink specials.

Fan Appreciation Night activities include:

An exclusive giveaway of autographed Miami HEAT player shoes and other merchandise

Glen Rice autograph signing for Miami HEAT fans pre-game from 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. at the Kia display in section 111 on the Main Concourse

Alonzo Mourning exclusive American Express post-game meet-and-greet on the XFINITY East Plaza for American Express card members

A special Buy One Get One 50% off Fan Appreciation Night sale of all New Era 5th and Ocean tees and hats at all Miami HEAT Store locations

Bud Light Beer Garden on the XFINITY East Plaza exclusively for Miami HEAT Season Ticket Members beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Miami HEAT Scholarship presented by BankUnited presentation during half time of the game

Hoop and Ball arena giveaway presented by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

For more information or to purchase tickets to Fan Appreciation Night, visit HEAT.com.

