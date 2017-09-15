Miami Heat collab with FedEx to find displaced animals a home

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat and FedEx are helping out some animals that are in need of a new home.

The Miami Heat Organization provided another slam dunk to help the South Florida community in a time of need.

“There’s a lot of devastation, but this is when you see people at their best,” said Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. “FedEx for donating the plane, bringing supplies for the direct relief cause but then allowing us to help and use the plane to send all these dogs and cats to the Bay area.”

FedEx is happy to do what they can. “This is what FedEx is all about,” said FedEx CEO David Bronczek. “I’ve been with FedEx for a lot of years. This is the heart and soul of our company. People know we deliver packages. We actually like to think we deliver hope.”

With an assist from FedEx and Direct Relief, Spoelstra and Heat Forward Udonis Haslem are making sure that dogs and cats affected by Hurricane Irma don’t have to be displaced or abandoned.

“I’m very involved with what’s going on, and my heart goes out to the animals that were left behind throughout the hurricane because I love my dogs to death,” Haslem said.

The animals will be transported to Oakland, California where the members of the Golden State Warriors will welcome them before they can be adopted.

“We teaming up with them?” Haslem said joking. “Nah, I’m just kidding. It’s a great cause. Everything goes out the window. It’s bigger than basketball. When you see guys come together for a great cause for something like this, you know it’s only bigger and better when you can bring as many people involved; and we have a powerhouse like the Golden State Warriors with the success they’ve had and the success we’ve had. Coming together, it could only be good.”

And others are also stepping up. “The Arison family with Carnival Cruise Lines and with the Miami Heat have already pledged $5 million, and we’ll match all the way up to $10 million,” Spoelstra said.

Because of their efforts, there’s a better chance for these animals to have a home.

