Miami has highest percentage of poor renters living in terrible conditions

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new government study has shown that Miami has the highest percentage of poor renters living in terrible conditions.

According to a study conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 60.9 percent of low-income renters in Miami are living with “worst case needs.”

In other words, many low-income renters in Miami either pay more than half their income on rent, or they live in severely inadequate conditions. Some low-income residents do both.

Overall, Miami ranked fourth in the country, following New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. However, those cities are much larger, yet their poor renters accounted for lower overall percentages of their total populations.

The renters included also do not receive government housing assistance.

The study used data from 2013 to 2015 and found that in that period, any income increases low-income renters saw unfortunately came with rising rent.

This study follow with other studies that show that single people struggle to rent in Miami, and that millennials are living with their parents, partly because of the high cost of rent.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.