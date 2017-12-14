Miami Gardens Wal-Mart gives away free gifts to family during pick up tower test

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens Wal-Mart gave out free Christmas gifts to a family as a thank you for helping them test out a new pick up tower.

The family tried out the new device at the Wal-Mart in Miami Gardens, completely unaware of the gifts they would receive, Thursday morning.

“I was shocked — surprised. I was wondering why everybody was coming to me,” said shopper Cynthia Dole.

The pick up tower allows shoppers to place orders online and pick them up in the store without having to wait in line.

“It provides an opportunity for the customers to be able to come in, scan their order receipt on the machine here and get the item within just a few seconds,” said store manager Gary Swogger.

“I think it’s a little convenient to use, so I would use it,” said Dole’s companion Juan Bezada.

The family received a variety of gifts for the holidays on behalf of Wal-Mart. “And we want to say thank you for helping us with this test today, and for doing so, we’d like to give you these gifts,” Swogger told the family.

Right now, there are 100 of these towers at Wal-Marts across the country. In 2018, they will be adding at least 100 more.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.