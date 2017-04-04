Miami Gardens Police Department gets new chief

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department now has a new top cop.

Miami-Dade Police Division-Chief Delma Noel-Pratt has been named the new police chief in Miami Gardens.

She is the first woman to hold that job in the city.

Noel-Pratt has served in South Florida for nearly 25 years. She began her career as an officer in 1993.

Chief Pratt starts her new job on May 1.

