NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens Police officer was injured, Friday morning.

According to police, the officer was involved in an incident at Northwest 151st Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The officer reportedly suffered an arm injury after damage was done to the patrol car.

Police have not confirmed the officer’s condition.

