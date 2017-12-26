Miami Gardens house catches fire, cause remains unknown

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a Miami Gardens home to go up in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home located at 2835 N.W. 155th Terrace at around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

The homeowner, Cassandra Simmons, was not in the home when the fire broke out. Simmons said she was woken up by a call from her sister, who is also her neighbor.

“I was just called by my sister who said, ‘Come quick. Your house is on fire,'” said Simmons.

She said the house has no electricity since she has been staying in a hotel provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after she was displaced by Hurricane Irma.

“The neighbors behind me were shooting off fireworks earlier or whatever and my sister said she heard something go ‘boom’ over to my house,” said Simmons. “And what I’m thinking is that one of the fireworks must’ve went into my utility room and was smoldering there until it just caught on fire.”

According to officials, the house suffered extensive damage.

“I cannot believe that this would happen to me on Christmas day, but I am going to trust God,” said Simmons.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.