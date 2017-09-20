Miami Gardens family waits for electricity post-FPL deadline

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after Florida Power and Light’s self-imposed deadline, a Miami Gardens family remains without power.

“Cold showers, cold food, there’s only so much you can take,” said Travis Hightower.

Hightower is one of the handful of residents who remain without power in South Florida after Hurricane Irma.

Just before 11 a.m., nearly a full 12 hours after FPL said they would restore power to the East Coast (save areas that were hit with tornadoes or that received other severe damage), Hightower still didn’t have power.

“Most of the time is outside. We spend at least 12 to 18 hours a day outside,” he said.

The lack of power has not only been an inconvenience for Hightower and his family, but now it’s costing them.

“You can’t cook anything. Nothing stays cool, so you got to keep constantly buying ice. We’re spending at least $100 a day,” Hightower said.

Similar feelings exist for residents in Allington Towers in Hollywood who were also without power Tuesday night.

FPL crews have been working around the clock to restore power to the East Coast. Their initial estimate was that power would be restored by Sunday night. That estimate was then moved to the end of day Tuesday.

Two cities have begun to butt heads with FPL, but for Travis Hightower, all that can wait. He just wants his power.

“As long as I get my power, they can do whatever they want,” he said.

As of mid-day Wednesday, 200 customers in Broward were without power and 1,200 customers in Miami-Dade were without power.

